SOFIA Nov 19 Bulgaria's central bank said on Wednesday it was extending its special supervision of Bank Victoria, part of troubled Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), until Dec. 22 and ordered that some of the unit's assets be sold.

The central bank said proceeds from the sales, estimated at 180 million levs ($115.50 million) would provide enough liquidity to cover all deposits at Bank Victoria, and that clients would regain access to their accounts from Dec. 12.

The central bank took control of Bank Victoria in June as a run on deposits at Corpbank spread to the smaller unit in the Balkan country's biggest banking crisis since the 1990s.

"The management council of the central bank ordered the administrators to organise the work in (such a) way that it can start servicing depositors without any limitation on Dec. 12," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank said Bank Victoria should be able to restart full operations after Dec. 22, when its other creditor, Corpbank, will have access to its dues and after a shareholder meeting appoints new management.

"If it fails to do so or its reports show it does not meet regulatory requirements, the central bank will take relevant measures."

The central bank has already revoked Corpbank's licence after malpractice at the bank prompted a write-off of two-thirds of its assets. Bankruptcy proceedings against are expected to be opened in a Bulgarian court next week.

Seven banks have already filed binding offers for different loan portfolios of Bank Victoria, and the central bank said the sales of all loans except those to big and medium-sized corporate clients will be closed within three weeks.

The Bulgarian unit of Societe Generale will buy Bank Victoria's mortgage loans, while Tokuda Bank, owned by Japan's Tokushukai Medical Corporation, will get small business and consumer loans with mortgages, the central bank said.

Bulgarian Central Cooperative Bank will acquire the Bank Victoria's consumer loans and credit cards.

(1 US dollar = 1.5585 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans)