SOFIA, July 31 Bulgaria's central bank will ask
independent auditors to carry out a thorough review of Corporate
Commercial Bank's (Corpbank) books until Oct. 20, it
said on Thursday, effectively extending its control over the
bank.
The central bank took control over Corpbank on June 20 for
three months following bank runs and proposed a rescue plan for
Bulgaria's fourth largest lender, which failed to get a
parliament approval.
The bank said it now plans ask current shareholders of
Corpbank to express interest whether they are willing to provide
capital and liquidity support and extend the control over the
bank beyond Sept 21.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra)