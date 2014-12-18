SOFIA Dec 18 A Bulgarian regulator said it found "significant gaps and inconsistencies" in the way KPMG audited the books of troubled lender Corporate Commercial Bank , which was hit by a run on deposits in June.

The Commission for Public Oversight of Statutory Auditors launched an investiation into KPMG's audits between 2009-2013 following the collapse of Corpbank.

The regulator said it would decide early next year what sanctions to impose and upon whom. It could either sanction individual auditors or KPMG's Bulgaria unit, or both.

KPMG in Bulgaria declined comment.

"Commitments for an independent financial audit of the annual financial reports of Corporate Commercial Bank are carried out in the presence of some significant gaps and inconsistencies with the requirements of International Standards on auditing in connection with the bank's lending," the regulator said in its decision, taken late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams)