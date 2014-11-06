SOFIA Nov 2 Bulgaria's central bank has revoked the licence of crisis-hit lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) and requested a court to open insolvency proceedings, it said on Thursday.

A report submitted by Corpbank's supervisers said Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender had negative capital of 3.75 billion levs ($2.40 billion), the central bank said in a statement.

The decision stops all activities at the bank, starts its compulsory liquidation and opens the way for the payment of guaranteed deposits, blocked for more than four months, within 20 days. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams and David Clarke)