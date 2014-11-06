BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
SOFIA Nov 2 Bulgaria's central bank has revoked the licence of crisis-hit lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) and requested a court to open insolvency proceedings, it said on Thursday.
A report submitted by Corpbank's supervisers said Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender had negative capital of 3.75 billion levs ($2.40 billion), the central bank said in a statement.
The decision stops all activities at the bank, starts its compulsory liquidation and opens the way for the payment of guaranteed deposits, blocked for more than four months, within 20 days. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams and David Clarke)
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge