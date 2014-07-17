* Debt was to help fund bailout of Corpbank

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, July 17 Three Bulgarian parliament commissions on Thursday rejected proposals to raise new debt of up to 3.4 billion levs ($2.35 billion), blocking government efforts to sort out the country's worst banking crisis since the 1990s.

Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski's technocrat government, which is due to step down next week, had proposed raising the debt to help rescue Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) , which shut down following a run on deposits in June.

The debt proposal came after authorities put forward a plan under which Corpbank's good assets and liabilities would be transferred to a recently acquired subsidiary of the lender, which would then reopen as a nationalised bank and under a new name.

But these proposals need special approval from parliament, and the Balkan state's main political parties have so far failed to agree on the terms of a bailout, including to what extent Corpbank's depositors and bondholders would be protected.

The ruling Socialists, who put Oresharski's government in power in May last year, rejected the proposal to raise new debt, arguing that the money needed to guarantee deposits of up to 100,000 euros could come from Bulgaria's fiscal reserve fund.

The main opposition, centre-right GERB party boycotted the commissions' joint sitting on Thursday.

"After checks with the finance ministry, it turns out that there is no need to increase the state debt as these funds can be guaranteed by the fiscal reserve of the country," Rumen Gechev, a Socialist party lawmaker, told reporters.

"There is an alternative option to guarantee all depositors, but as GERB boycotts the parliament sittings, this option cannot be discussed in the plenary hall," he said.

Under a currency board arrangement that pegs the Bulgarian lev to the euro, Bulgaria is required to maintain a fiscal reserve, which currently stands at about 8 billion levs.

Finance Minister Petar Chobanov on Thursday said a political agreement to cover all deposits - which is what the government and the central bank have proposed - was not likely.

Separately, the government on Wednesday proposed letting the fiscal deficit rise to 2.7 of gross domestic product from an earlier target of 1.8 percent, in order to pump money into state health services and to compensate for expected tax revenue shortfalls.

GERB, which could emerge as the largest party in an election due in October, has demanded the government go further, allowing the deficit to swell to 7 percent of GDP to implement European Union-backed projects.

GERB leader Boiko Borisov said his party would not attend parliamentary sittings until the current government steps down.

The closure of Corpbank was followed a week later by a run on another lender, prompting the government to free up an emergency credit line for the banking system. ($1 = 1.4450 Bulgarian Levs)

(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)