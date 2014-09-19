* Corpbank cannot be rescued without state support - cen banker

* Says parliament should decide on bank rescue with state funds

SOFIA, Sept 19 Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) cannot be rescued without a political decision, because the troubled lender will need state support, central bank governor Ivan Iskrov said on Friday.

In excerpts of an interview to be aired on Sunday, Iskrov told state television BNT that the next government and parliament should decide whether to use taxpayer money to re-open the country's fourth largest lender, shut in June after a run on deposits.

"Without a political decision on Corpbank, the bank will not, and there is no way to, reopen," Iskrov told BNT.

The closure of the lender sparked the Balkan country's biggest banking crisis since the 1990s, causing concerns over banking supervision in the European Union's poorest member.

The lack of a solution for the lender has prompted depositors' protests and calls for the resignation of the central bank governor.

After political bickering ahead of early elections in October bogged down a rescue plan for the lender, the central bank extended its controls over Corpbank until Nov. 20, pending an audit and talks with shareholders.

"The only, increasingly theoretical, way for us is for the current shareholders to come and throw a bag of money of around 6.5 billion levs (4.27 billion US dollar) into the central bank's accounts, and provide the necessary capital pending the audit, so we can open the bank," Iskrov said.

Bulgarian financier Tsvetan Vassilev holds majority control in the lender, Oman's biggest sovereign wealth fund SGRF has a 30 percent stake, and Russia's VTB Bank has 9 percent.

Vienna-based advisory firm EPIC has proposed to work for the bank's recovery, and Iskrov reiterated it had requested state support for a potential rescue plan.

The central bank has ordered a full audit at the bank, which should be completed by Oct. 20, but partial results revealed serious collateral flaws and a lack of full information on loans making up over 70 percent of its credit portfolio of 5.4 billion levs.

Prosecutors are investigating malpractices at the bank and have charged the main shareholder Vassilev with embezzlement. Vassilev is currently in Serbia where a court is due to rule on an extradition request from Bulgaria.

He was in a public feud with a rival businessman and politician at the time of the run on deposits, which he blamed on a plan hatched by his competitors.

Some economists say that rescuing the lender could be the cheaper option for the economy, but said state aid should be as minimal as possible.

"Whether or not Corpbank can be rescued does not depend on the central bank, but depends on the outcome of talks between the shareholders who have expressed interest to rescue it and the finance ministry, and whether parliament will support a potential positive decision," Iskrov said.

"It is obvious that it is not up to the central bank to take decisions how to deal with taxpayer money".

Boiko Borisov, leader of the centre-right GERB party, tipped to win the Oct. 5 vote, asked for Iskrov's resignation for failing to come up with a rescue plan proposal and pledged to seek parliamentary support for measures needed for the bank's rescue. (1 US dollar = 1.5236 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)