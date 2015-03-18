(Adds bondholders, background, comment from top shareholder)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, March 18 Bulgaria changed its bank bankruptcy law on Wednesday to protect creditors of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) and try to claw back the collapsed lender's assets.

Corpbank was hit by run on deposits in June after reports of murky deals surfaced, sparking Bulgaria's worst financial crisis since the 1990s and putting corruption and the quality of the Balkan country's banking supervision into the spotlight.

Parliament voted to allow the appointment of temporary receivers, proposed by the state-run Deposit Insurance Fund, with the power to try to undo deals that Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has said were tantamount to "plunder".

The temporary receivers, expected to replace the central bank's administrators as early as next week, will also be able to hire international forensic accountants to help track and recover Corpbank's assets.

The central bank stripped Corpbank of its licence in November after an independent audit pointed to widespread failings in the way it was run, but an appeal against the decision has put an insolvency case against the bank on hold.

The delay enabled deals such as those done by large unsecured depositors who sold their deposits at a discount to loanholders who had secured their loans with collateral. The deals allowed creditors to recover at least some of their money and borrowers to protect their collateral.

Parliament stopped those deals in November but by then an estimated 800 million levs ($434 million) of Corpbank's assets had been lost.

The central bank, which had seized control of Corpbank during the bank run and shut its operations, had no power to stop the deals and no right to revoke those already signed.

Corpbank's foreign bondholders, including U.S. and European hedge funds and financial institutions, had warned that letting it fail would risk years of lawsuits.

The bank's main shareholder Bromak slammed the legal changes as unconstitutional and designed to put pressure on the court to rule in favour of revoking the lender's licence. Bromak is owned by tycoon Tsvetan Vassilev, who was charged with embezzlement after the bank run. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Louise Heavens)