SOFIA Feb 18 Bulgaria's central bank has given
First Investment Bank (Fibank) the green light to buy
smaller rival MKB Unionbank.
Fibank is the Balkan country's third-largest lender in terms
of assets and one of the few banks that are not foreign-owned.
Last August it said it had agreed to buy MKB Unionbank from
Germany's Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB). However the deal was
subject to central bank approval.
In 2012, the European Commission had ordered BayernLB to
restructure and sell some businesses as a precondition for
approving state aid for the German regional lender. BayernLB ran
into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour.
Fibank's assets stood at 7.45 billion levs ($5.22 billion)
at the end of 2013 and MKB Unionbank's total assets amounted to
1.45 billion levs, data showed.
The central bank said the approval can be contested within
14 days.
($1 = 1.4274 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Pravin Char)