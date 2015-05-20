SOFIA May 20 Bulgaria must speed up preparations for an asset quality review (AQR) of its banks planned for the first quarter of next year to restore trust after a 2014 banking crisis, lenders warned on Wednesday.

The Balkan country has pledged to assess its 28 banks and aims to join Europe's banking union following the collapse of its fourth largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), after a run on deposits last year.

But the central bank has yet to find a replacement for the position of deputy governor in charge of banking supervision, the person who would help lead such checks, after the previous holder was dismissed by parliament following the crisis.

Parliament has also yet to pass a law that implements European Union rules for bank restructuring. A bank rescue authority and a bank rescue fund have to be put in place before the results from the review are announced.

Bulgaria also needs to define a backstop mechanism in case capital shortfalls emerge in some of the lenders, assuming that the shortfall could not be covered by the market.

"Preparations should be taken by everyone without any delay if we want to meet this timeline," said Petar Andronov, the head of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria and chief executive of CIBANK, part of Belgian financial group KBC.

"The commercial banks are already making preparations. But who will prepare the banking supervision? Who is the deputy central bank governor for that?" Andronov told reporters.

Parliament voted to dismiss the central bank deputy governor in charge of banking supervision, who is under investigation by prosecutors for abuse of office. But lawmakers have failed to agree with the central bank on a replacement.

"The review will be carried with data from 2015. Can it be done for two-three months until March? I think this will not be possible," said Svetoslav Gavriiski, chief executive of Allianz Bank Bulgaria and an executive member of the bank association.

"The plan is one thing and the execution is another," he said.

The banking system's capital adequacy stood at an average of 22 percent at the end of last year, well above the central bank's threshold of 13.5 percent, central bank data showed. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Tom Heneghan)