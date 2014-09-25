LONDON, Sept 25 The European Union's banking watchdog said it was investigating whether Bulgarian supervisors have broken EU law in how they have applied the bloc's deposit guarantee rules in relation to the country's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank).

Deposits in the bank, the country's fourth largest lender, have been frozen even though EU law, which Bulgaria must apply, provides for a deposit guarantee of up to 100,000 euros.

The European Banking Authority said its probe will look at whether measures taken by national supervisors breach rules which say that depositors should be compensated not later than 25 working days after deposits are no longer available.

