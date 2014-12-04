SOFIA Dec 4 Bulgarians began withdrawing deposits at Corporate Commercial Bank on Thursday, more than five months after a run on the country's fourth-largest lender triggered a banking crisis that left authorities scrambling to restore trust.

Majority-owned by a local tycoon who was subsequently charged with embezzlement, Corpbank saw more than a fifth of deposits drain away in a week-long bank run in June, prompting the central bank to seize control and shut it down.

As the crisis unravelled, panic spread to another lender and put the spotlight on the quality of banking supervision in one of Europe's poorest countries, which has struggled to revive economic growth and stem a sharp fall in foreign investment.

Unable to get at their money for months, depositors had staged regular protests on the streets of the capital Sofia and other cities. After an audit pointed to a huge capital shortfall and major failings in the way Corpbank was run, the central bank took away its licence, a decision that forced Bulgaria's new government to raise more debt to help pay out deposits.

This time around, there was no panic in front of the branches of nine banks chosen to pay out more than 3.6 billion Bulgarian lev ($2.3 billion) in guaranteed deposits to more than 255,000 depositors -- just anger and frustration.

That anger could benefit foreign-owned lenders such as Unicredit Bulbank, Raiffeisen Bank and Societe Generale, which are under EU rather than purely local supervision.

"I will immediately transfer my money to foreign-owned banks because I do not trust the Bulgarian banks and the Bulgarian banking system anymore," said Hristina Gencheva, 68, while waiting to get her funds in a bank in downtown Sofia.

Clients had rushed to withdraw money in June after media reports surfaced of murky deals at the lender, and later when news leaked that the central bank deputy governor in charge of banking supervision was being investigated.

Corpbank's main shareholder Tsvetan Vassilev was feuding publicly with a powerful rival at the time. Vassilev denies wrongdoing and says the bank run was a plot hatched by his competitors.

Vassilev is currently in neighbouring Serbia, waiting on a court decision on whether to extradite him to Bulgaria. He has challenged the bankruptcy proceedings against Corpbank, meaning that a final verdict on its insolvency could drag for months. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)