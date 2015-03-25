SOFIA, March 25 A Bulgarian court appointed two temporary receivers at collapsed Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) on Wednesday, after the Balkan country adopted legal changes aimed at protecting creditors and recovering the bank's assets.

"The court has appointed the temporary receivers proposed by the state Deposit Insurance Fund," the spokeswoman of the Sofia City Court said. "They will have two days to take over the job," she said.

Corpbank was hit by run on deposits in June after reports of murky deals surfaced, sparking Bulgaria's worst financial crisis since the 1990s and putting corruption and the quality of the country's banking supervision into the spotlight. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)