SOFIA Feb 15 Bulgaria's central bank on Monday launched an independent asset quality review of commercial banks in an effort to restore trust in the banking system after the collapse of its fourth-largest lender in 2014.

The central bank has approved auditors who will check the credit portfolios of the 22 banks that operate in the Balkan country under European Central Bank methodology that has been adapted to the Bulgarian banking sector's size and specifics.

Following the review, the central bank will carry out stress tests on the banks at the end of July to check their ability to absorb unexpected losses from hypothetical shocks and establish whether lenders would need to bolster their capital.

The results of both the review and the stress tests will be published on Aug. 13, the central bank said in a statement.

Central Bank Governor Dimitar Radev has said he expects the assessment will confirm the stability of the Bulgarian banking sector, and that the central bank is ready to address any problems if they occur.

The banks' total capital adequacy stood at 22.3 percent at the end of September last year, while their liquidity was 34 percent, central bank data showed.

Radev has said Bulgaria is much more prepared to deal with any banking situation than it was in 2014, when a bank run led to the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank and triggered the country's biggest financial crisis since 1990s.

A Bulgarian court has declared the bank insolvent and opened bankruptcy proceedings after an international audit showed major failings in the way the lender was run that prompted a writedown of two-thirds of its assets.

Corpbank's demise forced the government to pay out 3.6 billion levs ($2.06 billion) to guaranteed depositors and spiked the country's fiscal deficit to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2014.

Since then Sofia has adopted relevant EU legislation for bank restructuring. The finance ministry plans to raise up to 5.3 billion levs ($3.03 billion) this year, part of which will be to set aside liquidity buffers for the banks.

Bulgaria's biggest banks include Unicredit Bulbank, part of Unicredit Group ; DSK Bank, a unit of Hungary's OTP Bank ; Bulgaria's First Investment Bank and UBB, controlled by National Bank of Greece.

($1 = 1.7472 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)