SOFIA Feb 15 Bulgaria's central bank on Monday
launched an independent asset quality review of commercial banks
in an effort to restore trust in the banking system after the
collapse of its fourth-largest lender in 2014.
The central bank has approved auditors who will check the
credit portfolios of the 22 banks that operate in the Balkan
country under European Central Bank methodology that has been
adapted to the Bulgarian banking sector's size and specifics.
Following the review, the central bank will carry out stress
tests on the banks at the end of July to check their ability to
absorb unexpected losses from hypothetical shocks and establish
whether lenders would need to bolster their capital.
The results of both the review and the stress tests will be
published on Aug. 13, the central bank said in a statement.
Central Bank Governor Dimitar Radev has said he expects the
assessment will confirm the stability of the Bulgarian banking
sector, and that the central bank is ready to address any
problems if they occur.
The banks' total capital adequacy stood at 22.3 percent at
the end of September last year, while their liquidity was 34
percent, central bank data showed.
Radev has said Bulgaria is much more prepared to deal with
any banking situation than it was in 2014, when a bank run led
to the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank and triggered the
country's biggest financial crisis since 1990s.
A Bulgarian court has declared the bank insolvent and opened
bankruptcy proceedings after an international audit showed major
failings in the way the lender was run that prompted a writedown
of two-thirds of its assets.
Corpbank's demise forced the government to pay out 3.6
billion levs ($2.06 billion) to guaranteed depositors and spiked
the country's fiscal deficit to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2014.
Since then Sofia has adopted relevant EU legislation for
bank restructuring. The finance ministry plans to raise up to
5.3 billion levs ($3.03 billion) this year, part of which will
be to set aside liquidity buffers for the banks.
Bulgaria's biggest banks include Unicredit Bulbank, part of
Unicredit Group ; DSK Bank, a unit of Hungary's OTP
Bank ; Bulgaria's First Investment Bank and
UBB, controlled by National Bank of Greece.
($1 = 1.7472 leva)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)