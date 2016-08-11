SOFIA Aug 11 Bulgaria's banking system is
stable and does not need state funding to support it, results
from the Balkan country's first asset quality review and stress
test show, the central bank and the finance minister said on
Thursday.
Bulgaria tested its 22 commercial banks following the
collapse of its fourth largest lender, Corporate Commercial
Bank, in 2014, which triggered the country's biggest financial
crisis since the 1990s.
The results for individual lenders will be presented on
Saturday. The central bank said follow-up plans that included
measures to maintain or increase capital buffers, or decreasing
risk-weighted assets for some lenders have been developed.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)