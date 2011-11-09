BRUSSELS Nov 9 EU regulators have doubts about
Bulgaria's aid plan for restructuring the state-owned railway
company BDZ and have opened an in-depth investigation, the
European Commission said on Wednesday.
"The Commission has doubts that the plan is appropriate to
restore the company's long-term viability and whether it
contains sufficient measures to ensure the company's own
contribution to the restructuring costs and to offset
distortions of competition," the Commission said in a statement.
The investigation will allow for comment by interested
parties.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the
27-member European Union, said Bulgaria notified it in May of a
capital increase of about 278 million euros ($383 million) for
BDZ, over the period of 2011-2016.
Bulgaria's plan, which includes repaying some of BDZ's debts
as well as cost cuts, is intended to help restore the rail firm
to viability and overcome its financial difficulties.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Rex Merrifield)