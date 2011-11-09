BRUSSELS Nov 9 EU regulators have doubts about Bulgaria's aid plan for restructuring the state-owned railway company BDZ and have opened an in-depth investigation, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The Commission has doubts that the plan is appropriate to restore the company's long-term viability and whether it contains sufficient measures to ensure the company's own contribution to the restructuring costs and to offset distortions of competition," the Commission said in a statement.

The investigation will allow for comment by interested parties.

The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the 27-member European Union, said Bulgaria notified it in May of a capital increase of about 278 million euros ($383 million) for BDZ, over the period of 2011-2016.

Bulgaria's plan, which includes repaying some of BDZ's debts as well as cost cuts, is intended to help restore the rail firm to viability and overcome its financial difficulties. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Rex Merrifield)