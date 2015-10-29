SOFIA Oct 28 Plans by Bulgaria's state energy holding company to raise up to 650 million euros ($713 million) in debt have hit a stumbling block after lenders asked for state guarantees, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

BEH is seeking to raise bridge financing ahead of a bond issue. It has said it has received two binding offers from banks to lead manage the bond issue, without elaborating.

The company needs the proceeds urgently to enforce a deal with two U.S. thermal power producers AES and ContourGlobal, under which the two will lower the price at which they sell their output to BEH's unit, public power provider NEK.

After 12 banks initially expressed an interest in lending the money and organising the bond, BEH has received two offers.

One is from a consortium of Citigroup, HSBC, Unicredit, Societe Generale and ING , while the other is from Banka IMI, the investment arm of Intesa Saopaolo, said the sources, who declined to be identified.

The consortium has asked for state guarantees on the 500 million euros it is willing to provide as bridge financing to the bond, which should be issued nine months to a year after a deal is sealed.

Banca IMI has also asked for state guarantees and has offered only 65 million euros without, the sources said.

Bulgaria's finance ministry has declined to extend such guarantees before the huge deficits in the energy system are properly addressed.

"In this situation, either the finance ministry should agree to provide state guarantees, or BEH should re-launch the process, lifting the threshold of 500 million euros for the bridge financing," the first source said.

"If the ministry allows state guarantees, the deal can be signed in a week. If not, all 12 banks, that have expressed (interest as) initial bidders may be invited to file bids again," the second source said.

BEH has also sought to arrange a loan with a bank, but has not received any binding offers and has given up on that option.

In September, Fitch credit ratings agency downgraded BEH's long term rating to BB- with a negative outlook, predicting weak credit ratios due to a widened tariff deficit at NEK.

NEK's total dues have jumped to 3.7 billion levs, leaving a 1.4 billion tariff deficit, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said last month, pointing out that the deal with AES and ContourGlobal aimed to slash that shortfall.

($1 = 1.7680 leva)

($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter)