SOFIA May 26 Bulgaria's state-owned energy
holding company BEH is considering a syndicated loan of about 1
billion levs ($557.66 million) to pay back delayed dues to two
U.S. thermal power producers in the country, Deputy Energy
Minister Nikolai Nikolov said on Tuesday.
"We are currently holding talks with the finance ministry to
provide state guarantees for a loan of about 1 billion levs,"
Nikolov told Reuters. "It would be very good to raise the loan
by the end of June," he said.
Nikolov said talks with lenders will start once the state
guarantees are cleared, but that informal talks pointed to
interest in arranging such a loan.
He said it had not yet been decided whether the state
guarantees would be assigned to BEH, or its unit, power provider
NEK.
Bulgaria has agreed to pay back delayed payments to AES
and ContourGlobal worth some 800 million levs by the end
of June as part of a deal with the two companies to lower the
price of electricity they produce in Bulgaria.
(1 euro = 1.9551 leva)
($1 = 1.7932 leva)
