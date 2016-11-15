SOFIA Nov 15 The Bulgarian unit of Czech energy
firm Energo-Pro raised 130 million euros ($140.35 million) in
the biggest ever bond sale on the Bulgarian market, the company
said on Tuesday.
Energo-Pro Varna, an electricity power distributor in the
north east of the country, will use the proceeds from the 7-year
bonds with a yield of 3.5 percent to invest in its distribution
network.
The bonds were placed among institutional investors from
Bulgaria, Austria, central and southeastern Europe, lead
manager, the Balkan Advisory Company said.
The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank invested
40 million euros in the bond sale.
($1 = 0.9263 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Louise Heavens)