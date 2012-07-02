LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria, rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P respectively, has opened books and set initial price thoughts on a new five-year euro benchmark bond in the area of mid-swaps +350bp, lead bankers on the deal told IFR on Monday.

BNP Paribas, HSBC and RBI are running the deal, which is expected to price today.

Bulgaria was last in the euro-denominated bond market in 2002. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)