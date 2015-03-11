BRIEF-Afrocentric Investment Corp says HY revenue up 25.51 pct
* Hy dividends up 16.66 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Bulgaria will begin investor meetings from March 16 ahead of a potential euro-denominated bond, according to a lead manager.
The sovereign, rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, has hired Citi, HSBC, SG CIB and UniCredit to arrange the meetings.
The transaction will be issued off Bulgaria's newly established GMTN programme. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Board proposes not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: