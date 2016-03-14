BRIEF-Preliminary result of the subsequent offer period for shares in PKC Group
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC
LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria is marketing a dual tranche euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to lead managers.
The issuer has set initial price thoughts at 205bp area over mid-swaps on a seven-year tranche and at plus 245bp area on a 12-year note.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Monday's business.
Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's bourse said on Monday it was probing certain trades in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed from cabinet.