Ex-Nigerian oil minister charged with money laundering - financial crimes agency
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has begun marketing seven-, 12- and 20-year benchmark-sized euro-denominated bonds, according to a lead.
The seven-year bond is being offered to investors at mid-swaps plus 195bp area, the 12-year tranche at mid-swaps plus 225bp area while the longest tranche is being offered to investors at mid-swaps plus 260bp area.
Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit are running the Reg S trade.
Books are open and pricing is expected today.
Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Says its shareholders approved distribution of dividend of 150 denars per share on its 2016 profit
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan