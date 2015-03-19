LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has begun marketing seven-, 12- and 20-year benchmark-sized euro-denominated bonds, according to a lead.

The seven-year bond is being offered to investors at mid-swaps plus 195bp area, the 12-year tranche at mid-swaps plus 225bp area while the longest tranche is being offered to investors at mid-swaps plus 260bp area.

Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit are running the Reg S trade.

Books are open and pricing is expected today.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)