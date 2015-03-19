LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has
tightened the pricing levels by 5bp on all three tranches of its
benchmark-sized euro bond, according to a lead.
Guidance on the seven-year bond is 190bp area over
mid-swaps from initial price thoughts of plus 195bp area; on the
12-year note, it is plus 220bp area from an initial level of
plus 225bp area; while on the 20-year tranche it is plus 255bp
area from plus 260bp area.
Combined demand is in excess of 4bn.
The deal will price later today. Citigroup, HSBC, SG CIB and
UniCredit are the lead managers. Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by
Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)