SOFIA, June 5 Delayed spending and overly
optimistic revenue planning by Bulgaria's previous
administration pose a risk to the 2013 fiscal deficit goal, new
finance minister Petar Chobanov said on Wednesday.
Chobanov said the shortfall may balloon to as much as 3.8
percent of gross domestic product but added he was already
holding talks with ministers to trim some spending to try to
meet a 1.4 percent of GDP target.
"There is a risk for an additional deficit of 2.4 percent of
GDP. But we are trying to work within the planned framework and
do not plan to review the budget for now," Chobanov said after
the first meeting of his Socialist-backed government.
