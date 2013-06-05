* Risks for budget deficit to balloon to 3.8 pct/GDP-finmin

* No plans to review deficit target of 1.4 pct/GDP for now

* Govt restructures spending to increase aid for the poor (Adds detail, official quote)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, June 5 Bulgaria's new finance minister on Wednesday foreshadowed expenditure cuts, saying the 2013 fiscal deficit goal was at risk from delayed spending and overly optimistic revenue planning by the previous administration.

A Socialist-led government took office last week pledging to boost incomes in the European Union's poorest country, but its room for manoeuvre on spending is constrained by the need to protect the lev currency's peg to the euro.

Petar Chobanov said the fiscal shortfall may balloon to as much as 3.8 percent of gross domestic product but added he was already holding talks with ministers to trim some spending to try to meet a 1.4 percent of GDP target. The 2012 deficit was 0.5 percent.

"We have notfound a flourishing financial situation, indeed I can say it is quite the opposite," Chobanov said after the government's first meeting.

"There is a risk for an additional deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP. But we are trying to work within the planned framework and do not plan to review the budget for now," he said.

The Balkan country needs to run small fiscal deficits, as its currency board regime curtails central bank interest rate operations, leaving the fiscal policy as its key tool to protect the peg and influence the fledgling economy.

In the first four months of 2013, Bulgaria's budget deficit rose by 32 percent year-on-year to 286 million levs ($191 million) or 0.4 percent of GDP, with spending increasing 9.4 percent on an annual basis, and revenue growing 8.8 percent, finance ministry data showed.

The economy grew by meagre 0.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter and is expected to accelerate by just 1.0 percent this year mainly due to recession in the euro zone, its key trading partner.

Chobanov said revenue agencies now see 1.0 billion levs less in revenue collection this year, while delayed but planned spending totalled 830 million levs, increasing the risks for the deficit target.

He said cuts would be made to swollen expenditure in non-key policy areas. He did not elaborate on cuts but said he would optimise expenditure to stimulate the economy and attract foreign investment to increase living standards that are less than half the EU's average.

On Wednesday, the new government, eager to woo voters and avoid fresh protests over low incomes, said it has restructured some spending of the labour ministry and secured about 30 million levs to increase social benefits for the poor this year. ($1 = 1.4963 Bulgarian levs) (Editing by Radu Marinas and Stephen Nisbet)