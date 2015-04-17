(Updates with details)

SOFIA, April 17 Bulgaria has raised its forecast for economic growth this year to 1.4 percent from a previous estimate of 0.8 percent, mainly due to improved private consumption, the finance ministry said in its spring macroeconomic forecast on Friday.

The growth will still lag behind last year's 1.7 percent, due to expected weaker public consumption and investment.

"In the period 2016-2017, the economic growth will gradually accelerate to 2.3 percent with major contribution of the private consumption and investments," the ministry said.

The ministry lowered its average inflation forecast by 0.5 percent to minus 0.6 percent due to slump in the global petrol prices.

Bulgaria plans to keep its fiscal shortfall at 3 percent of GDP this year after the collapse of its fourth largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), from a 3.7 percent gap of GDP last year.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Matthias Williams/Jeremy Gaunt)