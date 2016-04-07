SOFIA, April 7 Bulgaria plans to cut its fiscal
deficit to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2019 and
protect its currency's peg to the euro, the Balkan country's
mid-term budget forecast showed on Thursday.
Bulgaria plans to run a fiscal shortfall of 2.0 percent this
year, then cut that to 1.4 percent in 2017, 1.0 percent in 2018
and 0.5 percent in 2019, according to the mid-term fiscal
forecast.
Bulgaria ended with 2015 with a deficit of 2.9 percent of
gross domestic product, exceeding the government's revised
target of 2.6 percent. It expects a surplus of 2.1
percent of gross domestic product in the first three months of
this year.
The finance ministry said that declines in exports and
foreign investment will curtail growth in 2016, which is
forecast at 2.1 percent. It expects growth to recover to 2.5
percent in 2017 and 2.7 percent in 2018 and 2019.
Growth remains well below the 6 to 7 percent expansion
Bulgaria enjoyed before the economic crisis hit in 2009.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Larry King)