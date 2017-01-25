(Adds details, outgoing PM quote)

SOFIA Jan 25 Bulgaria ended 2016 with a fiscal surplus of 1.6 percent of gross domestic product, compared with a budget shortfall of 2.8 percent in 2015, the outgoing centre-right government said on Wednesday.

The windfall is the Balkan country's first since 2008, when the global financial crisis hit.

The budget deficit for 2015 was 2.49 billion levs ($1.37 billion), or 2.8 percent of GDP.

Sofia had targeted a 2.0 percent deficit for 2016, but delays in administering EU-backed projects reduced capital spending while economic growth exceeded forecasts.

Revenues stood at 34 billion levs, up 5.4 percent from an year earlier. Spending was 32.5 billion levs, compared with 34.7 billion levs in 2015.

The fiscal reserve, which the EU country is obliged to keep as part of a currency regime that pegs its lev to the euro, stood at 12.9 billion levs at the end of December.

"The budget surplus will reach 1 billion levs in January," outgoing Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said on Wednesday.

Bulgaria is targeting a deficit of 1.4 percent of GDP this year in a budget that projects higher revenues and spending.

However, analysts have cautioned that the prospect of parliamentary elections in the spring will increase fiscal uncertainty in 2017.

Expectations are Bulgaria's economy grew 3.2 percent in 2016, above initial forecasts for 2.6 percent growth. The finance ministry expects 2017 growth of 2.9 percent. ($1 = 1.8202 leva) ($1 = 1.8190 leva)