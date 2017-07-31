Bulgaria sees Jan-July fiscal surplus rising to 2.0 pct of GDP

SOFIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects to have recorded a fiscal surplus of 2.0 percent of gross domestic product for the January-July period, compared with a surplus of 3.7 percent in the same months last year, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the Balkan country's surplus stood at 1.8 percent of GDP for the first six months of the year, putting it in line with government projections of ending the year with a narrower deficit than the targeted 1.4 percent.

Bulgaria ended 2016 with a surplus of 1.6 percent after initially targeting a deficit of 2.0 percent, mainly due to delays in administering EU-backed projects, which reduced capital spending, while economic growth exceeded forecasts.

Government revenues at the end of June totalled 17.5 billion levs ($10.6 billion) compared with 20.5 billion levs a year ago.

Spending dropped to 15.7 billion levs from 17.3 billion a year ago, finance ministry data showed.

Fiscal reserves held under a currency regime pegging the lev to the euro stood at 13.2 billion levs at the end of June.

Bulgaria's economy will grow by 3.3-3.5 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of 3 percent, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on his first day in the post four weeks ago. ($1 = 1.6554 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)