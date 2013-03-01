ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE. WATCH LIVE ON REUTERS INSIDER
March 9 WATCH LIVE HERE: http://reut.rs/2m05Hgc (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
* Revenues drop 5.9 pct y/y, spending up 5.8 pct
* Bulgaria under pressure to ease tight fiscal stance
* Interim government to maintain fiscal stability
SOFIA, March 1 Bulgaria's budget deficit jumped 80 percent in January from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The fiscal deficit stood at 536.5 million levs ($358.6 million) in January from 298 million levs in the same month a year ago, mainly due to weaker revenues, higher debt payments and higher contribution to the European Union budget.
The centre-right government, which resigned on Feb 20 following nationwide protests over high utility bills and low living standards, aimed to run a deficit of 1.3 percent of GDP in 2013, from 0.5 percent in 2012.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Lojas Americanas SA raised 2.405 billion reais ($760.8 million) from the sale of new common and preferred shares in a restricted-efforts offer, helping Brazil's largest discount retailer reduce debt and pay for expansion.
OTTAWA, March 9 Canadian new home prices edged up at the start of the year, driven again by higher prices in the hot Toronto market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.