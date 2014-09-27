SOFIA, Sept 27 Bulgaria's finance ministry said on Saturday it expected the country's fiscal deficit to more than double this year and recommended the government raise nearly $3 billion of new debt to help plug funding gaps and prop up the banking system.

It sees the deficit rising to 4.0 percent of gross domestic product, up from a previous target of 1.8 percent, on lower-than-expected revenues, the ministry said.

The ministry also trimmed its forecast for economic growth this year to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent citing persistent deflation.

The Balkan country is being run by a caretaker government until elections on Oct 5. The ministry's recommendations are not binding and could change once a new government takes over. Raising new debt would require parliament's permission and an earlier proposal to do so was rejected in August.

Two Bulgarian banks were hit by a run on deposits in June, in the European Union state's worst financial crisis since the 1990s. One of the lenders is still shut and under central bank control.

Raising new debt could help secure a liquidity buffer under a European Union-approved scheme for state aid for banks of up to 2.9 billion levs ($1.88 billion).

Another 700 million could be loaned to the Deposit Insurance Fund which is responsible for payments of guaranteed deposits. Such money might be needed to protect depositors at crisis-hit Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank).

Corpbank, the fourth-largest lender in Bulgaria, has remained shut since a bank run, pending an audit of its books. Rescue talks with shareholders and other potential investors are due to be completed by Nov. 20.

Bulgarian law provides for a deposit guarantee of up to 100,000 euros. With no access to their accounts, angry Corpbank depositors have staged a number of protests in Sofia and several other cities.

The banking crisis has put renewed scrutiny on the investment climate in Bulgaria. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Bulgaria's credit rating in June and the country has struggled to revive economic growth and foreign investment.

The centre-right GERB party is tipped to win the Oct. 5 elections although it may fall short of a majority and struggle to form a stable government, which risks dragging Bulgaria into more political turmoil and hurting its growth prospects.

(1 US dollar = 1.5421 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting Angel Krasimirov; editing by Matthias Williams and Jason Neely)