SOFIA, Sept 27 Bulgaria's finance ministry said
on Saturday it expected the country's fiscal deficit to more
than double this year and recommended the government raise
nearly $3 billion of new debt to help plug funding gaps and prop
up the banking system.
It sees the deficit rising to 4.0 percent of gross domestic
product, up from a previous target of 1.8 percent, on
lower-than-expected revenues, the ministry said.
The ministry also trimmed its forecast for economic growth
this year to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent citing persistent
deflation.
The Balkan country is being run by a caretaker government
until elections on Oct 5. The ministry's recommendations are not
binding and could change once a new government takes over.
Raising new debt would require parliament's permission and an
earlier proposal to do so was rejected in August.
Two Bulgarian banks were hit by a run on deposits in June,
in the European Union state's worst financial crisis since the
1990s. One of the lenders is still shut and under central bank
control.
Raising new debt could help secure a liquidity buffer under
a European Union-approved scheme for state aid for banks of up
to 2.9 billion levs ($1.88 billion).
Another 700 million could be loaned to the Deposit Insurance
Fund which is responsible for payments of guaranteed deposits.
Such money might be needed to protect depositors at crisis-hit
Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank).
Corpbank, the fourth-largest lender in Bulgaria, has
remained shut since a bank run, pending an audit of its books.
Rescue talks with shareholders and other potential investors are
due to be completed by Nov. 20.
Bulgarian law provides for a deposit guarantee of up to
100,000 euros. With no access to their accounts, angry Corpbank
depositors have staged a number of protests in Sofia and several
other cities.
The banking crisis has put renewed scrutiny on the
investment climate in Bulgaria. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
downgraded Bulgaria's credit rating in June and the country has
struggled to revive economic growth and foreign investment.
The centre-right GERB party is tipped to win the Oct. 5
elections although it may fall short of a majority and struggle
to form a stable government, which risks dragging Bulgaria into
more political turmoil and hurting its growth prospects.
(1 US dollar = 1.5421 Bulgarian lev)
(Reporting Angel Krasimirov; editing by Matthias Williams and
Jason Neely)