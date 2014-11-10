* Targets higher 2014 fiscal gap target of 3.7 pct/GDP

* May raise up to 3.0 bln levs on global markets

* Government to discuss plans on Tuesday (Adds option to raise debt on global markets, preliminary Jan-Oct deficit data)

SOFIA, Nov 10 Bulgaria's new centre-right government plans to raise 4.5 billion levs ($2.9 billion) in new debt to help cover an increased budget gap for this year, the finance minister said on Monday.

Prolonged political instability, deflation and a banking crisis have hurt state revenues, foreign investment and economic growth in the EU's poorest member state.

The new deficit target is 3.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The previous target had been 1.8 percent of GDP, well within the European Union's 3 percent ceiling.

The minority coalition, which took office last Friday after an Oct. 5 election, blames overly optimistic revenue planning and higher spending for the increase. It lowered a proposal from Bulgaria's previous caretaker government for a 4 percent gap.

Preliminary Finance Ministry data showed the fiscal deficit swelled to 2.2 percent of GDP in the first 10 months of the year. The Finance Ministry expects the economy to grow by 1.5 percent this year.

"With the changes, we will raise the debt level by another 4.5 billion levs needed to finance a higher deficit and to secure funds needed by the Deposit Insurance Fund," Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov told reporters.

"We plan to cut some expenditure by the end of the year," he added.

The Balkan country needs the new debt partly to cover guaranteed deposits of up to 100,000 euros ($124,000) at insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank.

Bulgaria must raise about 1.7 billion levs to cover a shortage at the Deposit Insurance Fund, which has to start payments to depositors in early December, after the central bank revoked Corpbank's licence last week.

Bulgaria may raise up to 3 billion levs ($1.9 billion) on international markets, according to plans published on the finance ministry's website late on Monday.

The government is expected to agree the plans on Tuesday and put them to parliament for final approval.

It will also seek parliament's permission to start work on a mid-term debt programme to tap international markets, which should be approved in 2015.

"Unlike the standard one-off bond sale, a mid-term programme debt programme will give Bulgaria more flexibility to go out on international markets and take advantage when conditions are favourable," the document said.

The European Commission has forecast Bulgaria's public fiscal deficit at 3.6 percent of GDP this year and economic growth of 1.2 percent, slowing to 0.6 percent in 2015, due to expected constraints on lending after the banking crisis.

Goranov said a draft budget for 2015 would be ready soon.

The interim finance minister had proposed a fiscal deficit of 3 percent of GDP for 2015, based on assumed economic growth of 1.2 percent and has said Bulgaria is expected to run fiscal deficits through 2017.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has promised to push delayed economic reforms to spur growth and lure investment but must rely on several small parties to get laws through parliament.

