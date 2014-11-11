SOFIA Nov 11 Bulgaria will seek to reduce its budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2015, its finance minister said after the government confirmed plans to target a deficit of 3.7 percent of GDP this year.

"We realise that an excessive deficit procedure can be launched against Bulgaria," Finance Minister Vladimir Goranov told reporters on Tuesday, a day after presenting the new plan.

"We will explain to our colleagues in Brussels from what the deficit has been created and we will take the necessary steps so the national public finances be put in the 3 percent frame, which the European Union requires."

The previous target had been 1.8 percent of GDP, well within the European Union's 3 percent ceiling.

The minority coalition that took office last Friday after an Oct. 5 election blames overly optimistic revenue planning and higher spending for the deficit increase. It lowered a proposal from Bulgaria's previous caretaker government for a 4 percent gap.

"We are still working on the 2015 budget," Goranov said. "The recommended consolidation which is considered reasonable is for (a budget cut) of 0.5 percentage points. We will make bigger efforts."

Bulgaria's new centre-right government plans to raise 4.5 billion levs ($2.86 billion) in new debt to help cover an increased budget gap and Goranov said the Balkan country may raise up to 3 billion levs on international markets this year.

"It is possible," Goranov said, without disclosing details.

Bulgaria also needs the new debt partly to cover guaranteed deposits of up to 100,000 euros (124,220 US dollar) at insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank. (1 US dollar = 1.5740 Bulgarian lev) (1 US dollar = 0.8050 euro) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Heinrich)