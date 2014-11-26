(Adds details, background)

SOFIA Nov 26 Bulgaria will target a fiscal deficit of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product next year against this year's 3.7 percent shortfall even though economic growth will slow, the finance ministry's 2015 budget draft showed on Wednesday.

The draft forecast growth at 0.8 percent, down from 1.5 percent in 2014, mainly due to an expected slowdown in the euro zone, the Balkan country's key trading partner.

Growth is also likely to be hit by the collapse of the country's fourth biggest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank which sparked the biggest banking crisis in the country since 1990s.

The draft will be discussed with trade unions before government and parliamentary approval.

The centre-right coalition which took office this month more than doubled the fiscal target for this year and approved the raising of 4.5 billion levs ($2.87 billion) in new debt to cover the gap and provide funds to prop up the banking system.

The government wants to boost tax collection, increase the retirement age by 4 months and carry out other reforms in a bid to keep the fiscal deficit below EU's threshold of 3 percent next year and gradually lower it to 2 percent in 2017.

"The fiscal goals of the government for the period 2015-17 are to guarantee the financial stability and gradual financial consolidation," the government said in its three-year fiscal plan, released with the 2015 budget draft.

The government will raise 8.1 billion levs in new debt next year to finance the deficit, roll-over maturing debt and co-finance EU-backed projects, the draft showed.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry chose four lenders to provide bridge financing of 1.3 billion euros, which should be refinanced by global bonds next spring, sources familiar with the ministry plans told Reuters.

Despite the increasing debt, which is expected to reach 29.6 percent of GDP next year, Bulgaria remains one of the EU's least indebted member states.

The Balkan country plans to keep its corporate and income tax of 10 percent unchanged next year to encourage investment and spur growth. (1 US dollar = 1.5685 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra)