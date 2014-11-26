(Adds details, background)
SOFIA Nov 26 Bulgaria will target a fiscal
deficit of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product next year
against this year's 3.7 percent shortfall even though economic
growth will slow, the finance ministry's 2015 budget draft
showed on Wednesday.
The draft forecast growth at 0.8 percent, down from 1.5
percent in 2014, mainly due to an expected slowdown in the euro
zone, the Balkan country's key trading partner.
Growth is also likely to be hit by the collapse of the
country's fourth biggest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank
which sparked the biggest banking crisis in the country
since 1990s.
The draft will be discussed with trade unions before
government and parliamentary approval.
The centre-right coalition which took office this month more
than doubled the fiscal target for this year and approved the
raising of 4.5 billion levs ($2.87 billion) in new debt to cover
the gap and provide funds to prop up the banking system.
The government wants to boost tax collection, increase the
retirement age by 4 months and carry out other reforms in a bid
to keep the fiscal deficit below EU's threshold of 3 percent
next year and gradually lower it to 2 percent in 2017.
"The fiscal goals of the government for the period 2015-17
are to guarantee the financial stability and gradual financial
consolidation," the government said in its three-year fiscal
plan, released with the 2015 budget draft.
The government will raise 8.1 billion levs in new debt next
year to finance the deficit, roll-over maturing debt and
co-finance EU-backed projects, the draft showed.
On Tuesday, the finance ministry chose four lenders to
provide bridge financing of 1.3 billion euros, which should be
refinanced by global bonds next spring, sources familiar with
the ministry plans told Reuters.
Despite the increasing debt, which is expected to reach 29.6
percent of GDP next year, Bulgaria remains one of the EU's least
indebted member states.
The Balkan country plans to keep its corporate and income
tax of 10 percent unchanged next year to encourage investment
and spur growth.
(1 US dollar = 1.5685 Bulgarian lev)
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra)