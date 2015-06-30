SOFIA, June 30 Bulgaria expects a fiscal surplus of 1.0 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of the year, the biggest since the global economic crisis took hold in 2008, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Improved tax collection, European Union aid fund inflows and improved business activity pushed the budget surplus to 1.3 percent of GDP through May, compared with a deficit of 1.1 percent in the same period a year ago, the ministry said.

That would put the Balkan country on track to meet its target for a fiscal deficit of 3 percent of GDP this year and help it target 2.5 percent in 2016.

The European Union's poorest member ended 2014 with a fiscal shortfall worth 3.7 percent of GDP, partly due to political instability and the collapse of the fourth-largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank.

Government revenue in the first five months of this year rose 17.3 percent from a year before to 13.8 billion levs, while spending edged up 0.5 percent to 12.7 billion, data showed.

Tax revenue rose 9 percent in January-May from a year earlier, while EU aid surged 133 percent as Brussels unfroze funds blocked under the previous Socialist-led cabinet.

The fiscal reserves kept under a currency regime pegging the lev to the euro stood at 11.1 billion levs ($6.3 billion) at the end of May.

The small and open economy grew by 2.0 percent in the first quarter and many market analysts have recently raised their annual growth forecast to 2.0 percent from 1.2-1.4 percent, despite the crisis in neighbouring Greece. ($1 = 1.7546 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)