SOFIA Oct 31 Bulgaria's centre-right government approved on Monday a 2017 draft budget that targets a fiscal shortfall of 1.4 percent of economic output, compared with an expected balanced budget this year, the finance minister said.

The bill, which is awaiting parliament approval, sees economic growth slowing to 2.5 percent next year from 2016's forecast of 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)