SOFIA, Oct 31 Following is a table of Bulgaria's key macroeconomic forecasts for 2017-2019, part of the Balkan country's 2017 budget draft, approved by the government on Monday. Bulgaria expects economic growth to slow to 2.5 percent next year and targets a fiscal deficit of 1.4 percent of GDP, compared to expected balanced budget this year. (nL8N1D12QW) Key economic 2016 2017 2018 2019 assumptions GDP growth 2.6 2.5 2.7 2.7 (yr/yr, pct) GDP nominal 88.874 92.395 96.338 100.557 (bln levs) Fiscal deficit 0.0 1.4 1.0 0.5 (pct/GDP) EU-harmonised -1.0 1.5 1.6 1.8 CPI (average) Current account 2.3 2.0 1.8 1.4 (pct/GDP) Unemployment 8.1 7.3 6.8 6.5 rate (pct) FDI (pct) 3.7 3.7 3.8 3.8 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by John Stonestreet)