SOFIA Aug 29 BT Invest, owned by Russia's second largest bank VTB , offered to pay 100.1 million euros($145.4 million) to acquire Bulgarian cigarette maker Bulgartabak , the privatisation agency said on Monday.

Austrian-registered BT Invest remained the sole bidder for a 79.8 percent stake in the Balkan country's dominant cigarette producer after BAT withdrew from the tender earlier this month. The remaining 20.2 percent is floated on the Bulgarian bourse.

The privatisation agency said it would look into the bid and decide whether to accept it within days.

The offered price is in line with earlier government and industry expectations.

