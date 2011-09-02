* Selloff agency's supervisory board approves sale to VTB unit

* Contract to be signed by Sept. 15

* Workers worried financial investor may close, resell mills (Adds details, background, official comments)

SOFIA, Sept 2 Bulgaria's privatisation agency approved on Friday a deal to sell cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of Russian bank VTB amid worker protests against the 101 million-euro sale.

The centre-right government is keen to seal the deal to boost public revenues and ensure a market for Bulgarian tobacco and it is hoped a contract can now be signed by Sept. 15 with the bidder, BT Invest, owned by Russia's second biggest lender.

"The supervisory board of the agency approved the deal," Rusi Statkov, a member of the privatisation agency's board said.

This is the fourth attempt in 13 years to sell the company, which has a 36 percent market share in a European Union state where over 40 percent of the adult population smokes.

Previous attempts have failed due to political pressure and strong lobbying from interest groups which benefit from lucrative cigarette smuggling and state-financed contracts.

The deal is also politically sensitive because many of the Balkan country's ethnic Turks, who make up about 10 percent of the population of 7.4 million, are tobacco growers.

BT Invest, an Austrian-registered company controlled by VTB Capital, part of VTB Group, won a tender to buy a 79.8 percent stake in Bulgartabak, which has two cigarette mills and a tobacco processing unit.

It was the sole bidder after British American Tobacco withdrew from the competition.

Earlier on Friday, some 200 Bulgartabak workers protested against the sale which they say is not transparent, poses risks for their jobs and called for its immediate halt.

With banners saying "Stop the theft", workers at Bulgartabak demonstrated in front of the agency, accusing it of setting conditions on the sale tender that put off strategic investors.

"We are worried for our jobs. We are worried that this company which no-one has heard about is getting the mills for peanuts and may close them down, or who knows what," said Maria Todorova.

The government has said the achieved sale price matches the company's market capitalisation and is fair.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)