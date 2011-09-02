* Workers worried financial investor may close, resell mills

SOFIA, Sept 2 Over 200 workers protested on Friday against the sale of Bulgaria's dominant cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of Russian state VTB bank and called for its immediate halt.

BT Invest, an Austrian-registered company controlled by VTB won a tender to buy a 79.8 percent stake in Bulgartabak for 100 million euros ($145 million) and has 15 days to conclude a contract with Bulgaria's privatisation agency.

With banners saying "Stop the theft", workers at Bulgartabak demonstrated in front of the agency, accusing it of setting conditions on the sale tender that put off strategic investors.

"We are worried for our jobs. We are worried that this company which no-one has heard about is getting the mills for peanuts and may close them down, or who knows what," said Maria Todorova, a Bulgartabak worker.

BT Invest was the sole bidder after British American Tobacco withdrew from the race for two cigarette mills and a tobacco processing unit in the country where over 40 percent of the adult population smokes.

The opposition Socialists have already criticised the sale, saying the price was well below the value of the company's assets.

The price matched Bulgartabak's market capitalisation.

Economy Minister Traicho Traikov has defended the sale price as fair and said the government will follow the contract negotiations closely to ensure the state's interests are met.

The contract has to be approved by the privatisation agency's supervisory board, a political body where the ruling GERB party has three out of seven seats.

Previous attempts to sell the company have failed due to political pressure and strong lobbying from interest groups which benefit from lucrative cigarette smuggling and state-financed contracts. (Reported by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Erica Billingham)