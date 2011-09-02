* Workers worried financial investor may close, resell mills
* Selloff agency's supervisory board to have a final say
* Govt says to monitor closely contract talks
SOFIA, Sept 2 Over 200 workers protested on
Friday against the sale of Bulgaria's dominant cigarette maker
Bulgartabak to a unit of Russian state VTB bank
and called for its immediate halt.
BT Invest, an Austrian-registered company controlled by VTB
won a tender to buy a 79.8 percent stake in Bulgartabak
for 100 million euros ($145 million) and has 15 days
to conclude a contract with Bulgaria's privatisation agency.
With banners saying "Stop the theft", workers at Bulgartabak
demonstrated in front of the agency, accusing it of setting
conditions on the sale tender that put off strategic investors.
"We are worried for our jobs. We are worried that this
company which no-one has heard about is getting the mills for
peanuts and may close them down, or who knows what," said Maria
Todorova, a Bulgartabak worker.
BT Invest was the sole bidder after British American Tobacco
withdrew from the race for two cigarette mills and a
tobacco processing unit in the country where over 40 percent of
the adult population smokes.
The opposition Socialists have already criticised the sale,
saying the price was well below the value of the company's
assets.
The price matched Bulgartabak's market capitalisation.
Economy Minister Traicho Traikov has defended the sale price
as fair and said the government will follow the contract
negotiations closely to ensure the state's interests are met.
The contract has to be approved by the privatisation
agency's supervisory board, a political body where the ruling
GERB party has three out of seven seats.
Previous attempts to sell the company have failed due to
political pressure and strong lobbying from interest groups
which benefit from lucrative cigarette smuggling and
state-financed contracts.
(Reported by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Erica Billingham)