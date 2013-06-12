Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SOFIA, June 12 Bulgaria's parliament overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday to appoint a long-standing central bank official as new deputy governor in charge of banking supervision.
Tsvetan Gunev, 54 who has specialised in central bank operations in the United States, is little known to the public, but respected in the banking community, being the head of the bank's surveillance unit for credit institutions since 2007.
Gunev will replace Rumen Simeonov whose six- year term expires on June 15.
Over 80 percent of the 30 commercial banks operating in Bulgaria are foreign-owned, mainly from the European Union, with total asses of 82,5 billion levs ($56.00 billion). ($1 = 1.4733 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Radu Marinas)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.