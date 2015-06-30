* Dimitar Radev likely to win parliamentary approval in July

* Says Greek risks to Bulgarian banks "well-contained"

* IMF economist Radev wants Bulgaria in euro after reforms

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, June 30 Restoring public trust in Bulgaria's central bank and closely monitoring any impact on the country's banks from the turmoil in neighbouring Greece will be the priorities of the senior IMF economist tipped to become the central bank's next governor.

Dimitar Radev, nominated by the ruling centre-right GERB party and expected to win parliament's approval in a mid-July vote, said he would respond "as needed" to the Greek crisis, but played down concerns about contagion spreading to Bulgaria.

Radev also stressed the importance of improving banking supervision following the collapse of Bulgaria's fourth largest lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last year. That collapse raised concerns about the central bank's integrity and ability to detect and tackle problems at lenders.

"My immediate focus (if elected) would be on restoring public confidence in the central bank," Radev said in emailed answers to questions from Reuters.

This would involve introducing a framework for the recovery of credit institutions, carrying out asset quality reviews and "carefully monitoring developments in Greece and standing ready to react as needed", said Radev

Greek shareholders control about 22 percent of the assets of Bulgaria's banking system but Radev struck a calm tone about this level of exposure, echoing a central bank statement issued on Monday.

"There are risks, but they are currently well contained. Banks with Greek owners are controlled by the central bank and are highly capitalised and liquid. We have no exposure to Greek public debt or banks, therefore there are no direct contagion channels," Radev told Reuters.

Greece's left-wing government has rejected a tough international bailout after a clash with foreign lenders, forcing a shutdown of its banking system and raising fears that the country may have to quit the euro zone.

JOINING EURO

Sofia plans to start asset quality reviews (AQRs) on its 28 lenders in the first quarter of next year.

Radev said preparations should not be delayed, but said international advisers had yet to be picked, a methodology prepared and legal changes on bank recovery and resolution approved to ensure that the results, including potential problems, will be properly managed.

"Under the circumstances, I expect that the core part of the AQR would mainly take place in Q2 and finalise with stress tests of the banks by end-July 2016," said Radev.

Bulgaria will need to see the review's results before it decides whether to seek to become the first country outside the euro zone to join the European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), set up in response to the global financial and the euro zone crises, he said.

Joining the euro is a strategic goal for Bulgaria, one of the EU's poorest but also least indebted member states. But applying to join before reforming inefficient sectors like pension and health would be "premature and, probably counterproductive", Radev said.

Diplomats and market analysts say Bulgaria needs to root out entrenched corruption and overhaul its graft-prone judiciary before seeking entry into the euro zone.

Bulgaria has pegged its lev currency to the euro in a regime which significantly curtails central bank monetary operations. Radev said he was committed to maintaining the currency board until Bulgaria adopts the euro.

Radev, one of four candidates for the governor's job, served as deputy finance minister in six governments during the 1990s. (Editing by Gareth Jones)