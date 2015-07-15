SOFIA, July 15 Bulgaria's new central bank governor nominated Deputy Governor Dimitar Kostov as his deputy in charge of bank supervision, a key position in restoring public trust in the country's banking system.

The new governor, former IMF economist Dimitar Radev, has pledged to overhaul supervision after the collapse of Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), under murky circumstances.

The central bank has operated without a deputy governor to supervise Bulgaria's 28 banks for over a year, after prosecutors charged a previous deputy with abuse of office linked to Corpbank. After an extensive leave of absence, parliament dismissed the deputy.

The supervisory job is particularly important now. Kostov will need to monitor and control Greek-owned lenders in the country, whose assets account for a fifth of the banking system, making Bulgaria vulnerable to fallout from Greece's debt crisis.

Kostov will also have to speed up preparations for health checks on the banks, planned for 2016.

But Radev's plans to win support for Kostov, who is serving a second term as a deputy in charge of banking policy and accountancy, has already met opposition from the government's junior right-wing coalition partner, the Reformist Bloc.

The Bloc argued that Kostov shared responsibility as a member of the central bank's board for Corpbank's collapse.

An earlier attempt this year to appoint Kostov to the post collapsed after a rift in the centre-right coalition over his nomination.

Radev also named Kalin Hristov as deputy governor in charge of the country's currency board and nominated the bank's chief legal advisor, Nina Stoyanova, as a deputy in charge of banking policy.

Parliament is expected to vote on the proposals by the end of the month. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Larry King)