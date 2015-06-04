SOFIA, June 4 Bulgarian central bank governor Ivan Iskrov has agreed to step down on June 19, the head of parliamentary budgetary commission Menda Stoyanova said on Thursday.

The ruling GERB party has proposed Dimitar Radev, senior economist with the International Monetary Fund, to take over the central bank post in a bid to restore trust in the banking system following the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank last year.

"Iskrov has promised to tender his resignation at the moment at which we officially nominate his successor. We have agreed the date of June 19," the national radio quoted Stoyanova, who is also senior GERB party member, as saying.

The central bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra)