BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
SOFIA, July 22 Bulgaria's Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov said on Tuesday he was ready to step down provided the current parliament appointed a successor.
In a letter to parliament published on the central bank's website, he said he would not let the bank be used as a political "toy" ahead of an October election, after the institution was attacked for its handling of a banking crisis. Parliament is due to be dissolved in early August.
Iskrov blamed a lack of political consensus for derailing the planned reopening of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) on July 21, after the country's fourth largest lender shut down following a run on deposits.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by John Stonestreet)
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.