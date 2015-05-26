* GERB party to seek wide support for nomination
* Says new governor may be chosen in a month
SOFIA May 26 Bulgaria's ruling GERB party has
nominated Dimitar Radev, a senior economist with the
International Monetary Fund, to take over as new governor of the
central bank, following the collapse of the country's fourth
largest lender last year.
Politicians and experts have called on current central bank
governor, Ivan Iskrov, to resign after the fallout of Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last June triggered the
country's biggest banking crisis since 1990s and raised concerns
over the quality of banking supervision.
Menda Stoyanova, head of the parliamentary budget
commission, presented Radev, 59, who was a deputy finance
minister in the 1990s in charge of the budget, to the junior
coalition partner, the Reformist Bloc, on Tuesday.
"We are looking for wide support to choose a new central
bank governor, because this will grant him political stability
to carry out reforms and restore confidence in the central
bank," Stoyanova told reporters.
"If our coalition partners and the opposition back this
nominated candidate, the new central bank governor can be chosen
in a month," she said.
Iskrov, whose second 6-year mandate expires in October, has
said several times he was ready to step down if politicians
agree on a candidate to replace him.
