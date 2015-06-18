* IMF's senior economist Dimitar Radev favourite to win
* Parliament expected to pick a new cenbank head in early
July
* New cenbank governor will be chosen for 6-year term
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, June 18 Four candidates will compete to
become Bulgaria's central bank governor, the parliamentary
website showed on Thursday, in a vote which lawmakers hope will
restore trust after the collapse of the country's fourth largest
bank last year.
The search for a new governor, which has been led by
parliamentarians, follows the collapse of Corporate Commercial
Bank (Corpbank) that triggered the biggest banking
crisis in the country since 1990s.
Governor Ivan Iskrov's second 6-year mandate expires in
October. He has repeatedly said he was ready to step down if
lawmakers agree on a successor, but he has rejected a statement
he would do so this month.
In an attempt to boost transparency, parliament agreed on
rules to choose a new governor that include public nominations
and hearings of the candidates before a vote in the chamber,
that is expected to take place in early July.
The new governor will have to tighten banking supervision,
help prepare the banks for pending health checks next year and
work for Bulgaria's plans to adopt the euro.
Sofia, which operates under currency board regime which pegs
its lev currency to the euro, hopes to enter the ERM-2, the
two-year waiting room for joining the euro zone, by the end of
2018.
A favourite for the post is Dimitar Radev, a senior
economist with the International Monetary Fund, whose nomination
is backed by ruling centre-right GERB party and their junior
partner, the Reformist Bloc.
Radev, who also served as a deputy finance minister in the
1990s in charge of budget, is likely to be backed by the two
main opposition parties, sources from the Socialists and the
ethnic Turkish MRF party have said.
Other candidates include Biser Manolov, a financial expert
in the board of Deposit Insurance Fund, Grigorii Vazov - a
former deputy economy minister - as well as Victor Yotzov, an
economist who has been Bulgaria's representative at the IMF.
The new governor will be chosen for a full 6-year mandate.
He will take over the central bank after the current governor
resigns or when his mandate expires.
(Editing by Radu Marinas and Dominic Evans)