* IMF's senior economist Dimitar Radev favourite to win

* Parliament expected to pick a new cenbank head in early July

* New cenbank governor will be chosen for 6-year term

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, June 18 Four candidates will compete to become Bulgaria's central bank governor, the parliamentary website showed on Thursday, in a vote which lawmakers hope will restore trust after the collapse of the country's fourth largest bank last year.

The search for a new governor, which has been led by parliamentarians, follows the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) that triggered the biggest banking crisis in the country since 1990s.

Governor Ivan Iskrov's second 6-year mandate expires in October. He has repeatedly said he was ready to step down if lawmakers agree on a successor, but he has rejected a statement he would do so this month.

In an attempt to boost transparency, parliament agreed on rules to choose a new governor that include public nominations and hearings of the candidates before a vote in the chamber, that is expected to take place in early July.

The new governor will have to tighten banking supervision, help prepare the banks for pending health checks next year and work for Bulgaria's plans to adopt the euro.

Sofia, which operates under currency board regime which pegs its lev currency to the euro, hopes to enter the ERM-2, the two-year waiting room for joining the euro zone, by the end of 2018.

A favourite for the post is Dimitar Radev, a senior economist with the International Monetary Fund, whose nomination is backed by ruling centre-right GERB party and their junior partner, the Reformist Bloc.

Radev, who also served as a deputy finance minister in the 1990s in charge of budget, is likely to be backed by the two main opposition parties, sources from the Socialists and the ethnic Turkish MRF party have said.

Other candidates include Biser Manolov, a financial expert in the board of Deposit Insurance Fund, Grigorii Vazov - a former deputy economy minister - as well as Victor Yotzov, an economist who has been Bulgaria's representative at the IMF.

The new governor will be chosen for a full 6-year mandate. He will take over the central bank after the current governor resigns or when his mandate expires. (Editing by Radu Marinas and Dominic Evans)