SOFIA, March 27 Bulgaria's government is in
talks with several people to replace Central Bank Governor Ivan
Iskrov and could choose a candidate by the end of April, state
news agency BTA reported on Friday, quoting the finance
minister.
"Consultations are ongoing with several candidates for
central bank governor to replace Ivan Iskrov," BTA quoted
Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov as saying. "We hope that by
the end of next month there will be a solution."
Bulgarian politicians have urged Iskrov to resign following
the collapse of the Balkan country's fourth-largest lender
Corporate Commercial Bank last year, which also raised
concerns over the quality of banking supervision.
Iskrov has said several times he was ready to step down if
politicians can agree on a candidate to replace him.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)