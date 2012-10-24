SOFIA Oct 24 Bulgaria aims to raise at least
104,3 million levs ($69.14 million) from the sale of 33 percent
stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Czech
electricity producer CEZ, the stock exchange said.
The sale, that will start on Oct. 29 at the Bulgarian
bourse, will help give the European Union's poorest member much
needed funds to back plans to increase state pensions next year.
Sofia will offer 63,624 shares of CEZ Distribution Bulgaria
for a minimum price of 1,415 levs per share and 1,650 shares of
CEZ Electro Bulgaria for 8,660 levs per share, the bourse's
statement showed.
Bulgaria has already sold its 33-percent minority stakes in
power distributors controlled by Czech Energo-Pro and Austrian
EVN for 67.6 million levs and 93 million levs, respectively.
Energo-Pro and EVN both have used the sales to boost their
majority stakes and bought large parts of the offers. CEZ has so
far declined to comment whether or not it will also try to boost
its 67-percent stakes in the two companies.
CEZ's Bulgarian companies supply electricity to over 1.9
million clients in Sofia and northwestern Bulgaria, and their
combined assets amounted to 938 million levs at the end of 2011.
($1 = 1.5085 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)