SOFIA Oct 24 Bulgaria aims to raise at least 104,3 million levs ($69.14 million) from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Czech electricity producer CEZ, the stock exchange said.

The sale, that will start on Oct. 29 at the Bulgarian bourse, will help give the European Union's poorest member much needed funds to back plans to increase state pensions next year.

Sofia will offer 63,624 shares of CEZ Distribution Bulgaria for a minimum price of 1,415 levs per share and 1,650 shares of CEZ Electro Bulgaria for 8,660 levs per share, the bourse's statement showed.

Bulgaria has already sold its 33-percent minority stakes in power distributors controlled by Czech Energo-Pro and Austrian EVN for 67.6 million levs and 93 million levs, respectively.

Energo-Pro and EVN both have used the sales to boost their majority stakes and bought large parts of the offers. CEZ has so far declined to comment whether or not it will also try to boost its 67-percent stakes in the two companies.

CEZ's Bulgarian companies supply electricity to over 1.9 million clients in Sofia and northwestern Bulgaria, and their combined assets amounted to 938 million levs at the end of 2011. ($1 = 1.5085 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)