SOFIA Nov 2 Czech power utility CEZ
said it would temporarily halt operations of its coal-burning
plant in Bulgaria as of next year, after it failed to agree on a
plan to bring it up to EU environmental rules.
Talks with Bulgaria's state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding
(BEH) over setting up a joint company to fund the upgrade have
failed, after a market analysis showed such an investment would
not be justifiable given the current costs of electricity and
greenhouse emissions, CEZ said in a statement on Sunday.
The venture was intended to fund environmental upgrades at
three of the six units in the 1,260 megawatt plant at the Black
Sea city of Varna to extend their lifespan and then lease them.
"The financial model showed that ... the plant would be
producing electricity at a cost that would not be competitive in
the regional liberalised energy market," CEZ said.
CEZ still will push forward with efforts to sell or rent the
plant, which has been used largely as a back-up for Bulgaria's
power grid.
"We are ready to discuss all working options. In all cases
after January 1, 2015, we will have to temporarily stop the
plant because it cannot work without environmental upgrades,"
the plant's chief executive, Mincho Minchev, said in the
statement.
Last month the chief executive of CEZ said it might delay
the decommissioning of some units at the plant beyond the end of
the year because it might get an exemption from EU rules as part
of measures to secure energy stability with respect to tensions
with Russia.
CEZ had cancelled previous plans to invest 100 million
euros($125 million) in the three units due to unfavourable
market conditions and after Bulgaria did not extend a contract
for providing security to the power supply system.
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro)
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jane Baird)